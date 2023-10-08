Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 8, 2023
Honolulu residents Mat Narbut, from left, Joni Hayes, Suzie Neufeldt and Yvette Narbut discovered a snowy Waikiki during a ski trip in Courchevel, France, in January. Photo by Yvette Narbut.
Honolulu residents Diane and Jaymie Ho spotted the Waikiki Beach Pub in Seoul, South Korea, in January. Photo by Wendall Ho.
Kaimuki residents Marlyn and Thomas Hutton snapped a selfie in front of Poke Bros. in Rehoboth Beach, Del., in December.
