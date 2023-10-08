comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Oct. 8, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 8, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Honolulu residents Mat Narbut, from left, Joni Hayes, Suzie Neufeldt and Yvette Narbut discovered a snowy Waikiki during a ski trip in Courchevel, France, in January. Photo by Yvette Narbut.

  • Honolulu residents Diane and Jaymie Ho spotted the Waikiki Beach Pub in Seoul, South Korea, in January. Photo by Wendall Ho.

  • Kaimuki residents Marlyn and Thomas Hutton snapped a selfie in front of Poke Bros. in Rehoboth Beach, Del., in December.

