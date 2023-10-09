Letter: Aloha ‘oe to fisheries service building at UH

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I had a brief sigh seeing in the Star-Advertiser the groundbreaking for University of Hawaii graduate student housing on Dole Street — with the soon-to-be demolished National Marine Fisheries Service building still standing in the background (“Ground broken for $170 million UH graduate students facility,” Oct. 6). Read more

The NMFS Honolulu Laboratory was completed in 1950 and was famous enough for scientists from across the Pacific to come up to Manoa just to have their picture taken in front. Aloha ‘oe, but welcome graduate students!

Sam Pooley

Manoa

