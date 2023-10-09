comscore Letter: Aloha ‘oe to fisheries service building at UH | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Aloha ‘oe to fisheries service building at UH

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I had a brief sigh seeing in the Star-Advertiser the groundbreaking for University of Hawaii graduate student housing on Dole Street — with the soon-to-be demolished National Marine Fisheries Service building still standing in the background (“Ground broken for $170 million UH graduate students facility,” Oct. 6). Read more

