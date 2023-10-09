Editorial | Letters Letter: Aloha ‘oe to fisheries service building at UH Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I had a brief sigh seeing in the Star-Advertiser the groundbreaking for University of Hawaii graduate student housing on Dole Street — with the soon-to-be demolished National Marine Fisheries Service building still standing in the background (“Ground broken for $170 million UH graduate students facility,” Oct. 6). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I had a brief sigh seeing in the Star-Advertiser the groundbreaking for University of Hawaii graduate student housing on Dole Street — with the soon-to-be demolished National Marine Fisheries Service building still standing in the background (“Ground broken for $170 million UH graduate students facility,” Oct. 6). The NMFS Honolulu Laboratory was completed in 1950 and was famous enough for scientists from across the Pacific to come up to Manoa just to have their picture taken in front. Aloha ‘oe, but welcome graduate students! Sam Pooley Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: State government in Lahaina, for now, to aid rebirth