It was a beautiful and fitting tribute to Jackie Freitas (“Leilehua High educator takes unlikely path to Teacher of the Year award,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 4).

It cited her efforts to provide technology, curriculum, programs, skills and experiences for growth in herself, colleagues, community and students, in addition to future teacher leaders and students.

Her personal endeavors and dedication, as well as her family’s, certainly give all involved a sense of a “family farm” that has transcended the Leilehua High School and Wahiawa communities. She and her family have established a real foundation and example for everyone to engage and develop life skills and the heart “to be good people in the world.”

May your “farm” always grow and meet with continuing success.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

