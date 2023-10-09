Letter: Teenagers should listen to wisdom of elders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a public service announcement, a teenage girl says, “Just listen. It’s my life.”

I wonder. Then I read accounts of teenagers killing themselves. Murdering and wounding bystanders. I wonder what other impulsive, immature and dangerous behaviors these young people are doing. Texting while driving?

So instead of us listening to you, listen to your elders, kupuna and teachers. Don’t act like you know everything. You don’t. You have barely begun a life. You have 50 to 70 years ahead of you and sadly, some of your peers will not see their next birthday. Don’t be dismissive. We have something you don’t: experience.

When we tell you something you don’t agree with, it’s not “hating.” We want you to look at things from a different perspective. We offer constructive criticism to make you think before you do. The consequences could be severe.

Are you willing to listen? This Boomer has seen your life.

If teenagers keep going down a more violent path, this will be the society they build. You can’t blame the older generation for that.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter