The destructive coconut rhinoceros beetle has infested Oahu since it was first spotted on-island in 2013. The invasive pests were spotted on Kauai this year, and three weeks ago, a dead beetle was found in compost shipped from Oahu to Maui. That’s bad news, as the beetle attacks and kills palms by boring into their crowns to feed, then creates a hazard as the palms may topple.

On Wednesday, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture banned shipping palms and other plant materials from Oahu to other islands for one year. Violating the rule is a misdemeanor, with fines up to $25,000.