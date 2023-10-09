comscore Off The News: Waimanalo Gulch gets upgrades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Waimanalo Gulch gets upgrades

It’s certainly reassuring to hear that crucial upgrades to the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei are now completed, ending a dozen years of federal oversight. Under an Environmental Protection Agency order going back to 2009, upgrades to Oahu’s only municipal landfill included retrofitting of the stormwater drainage pipeline; installing a trash screen; and improving its stormwater pollution control plan. Read more

