Homeless shelter for Lahaina fire survivors filling up

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  Darrah Kauhane

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Darrah Kauhane

  The Puuhonua O Nene transitional shelter, photographed in Kahului, Maui.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Puuhonua O Nene transitional shelter, photographed in Kahului, Maui.

  Homeless prior to the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfires, Bill Jackson, 63, at top, has found shelter at Pu'u­honua o Nene near Kahului Airport in Puunene.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Homeless prior to the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfires, Bill Jackson, 63, at top, has found shelter at Pu‘u­honua o Nene near Kahului Airport in Puunene.

  Damon Johnson, 45, is pictured at the Pu'uhonua o Nene transitional shelter near Kahului Airport in Puunene. Johnson moved to Maui on July 7 following family but has had no housing prospects since then.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Damon Johnson, 45, is pictured at the Pu‘uhonua o Nene transitional shelter near Kahului Airport in Puunene. Johnson moved to Maui on July 7 following family but has had no housing prospects since then.

A new pop-up homeless shelter on Maui with air- conditioned group tents, free meals, health services and planned movie nights has drawn considerable use a week after opening to serve people who were homeless in Lahaina before the town was leveled Aug. 8 by fire. Read more

