Navy to monitor Oahu air quality during Red Hill defueling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy to monitor Oahu air quality during Red Hill defueling

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

As the military prepares to defuel the underground Red Hill fuel storage facility, the Navy is setting up air monitoring stations across Joint Base Pearl Harbor­-Hickam and several housing areas affected by the 2021 contaminated water crisis. Read more

