State warns of suspicious solicitations for Maui fire relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State warns of suspicious solicitations for Maui fire relief

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For the third time since deadly Aug. 8 wildfires ravaged Lahaina, the state is asking local residents to be wary of suspicious fundraising solicitations. Read more

