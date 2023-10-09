State warns of suspicious solicitations for Maui fire relief

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the third time since deadly Aug. 8 wildfires ravaged Lahaina, the state is asking local residents to be wary of suspicious fundraising solicitations.

The Department of the Attorney General has received about two dozen complaints regarding charitable solicitations for the Maui wildfires, and all complaints received are being investigated.

No arrests have been made to date, according to the state.

State Attorney General Anne E. Lopez said in a statement Friday that the state continues to receive reports and complaints about organizations that are soliciting donations to help the survivors, the families’ of the 98 victims and the 7,500 people left homeless by the fires.

Some of the organizations are not registered charities.

“Solicitations can come from emails, websites, door-to-door collections, flyers, telephone calls, text messages, and people on the street. I continue to emphasize that everyone must remain cautious and do research before making a donation to anyone soliciting money,” said Lopez.

According to a news release from the Department of the Attorney General, “several unreg­istered fundraisers” have registered with the department.

“Some” fundraisers voluntarily ceased solicitation, while “other fundraisers” are currently subject to further departmental review and scrutiny.

The department did not release the names of the charities that registered, the charities that stopped fundraising or the groups under review.

“We are taking a number of steps to ensure that all charities are abiding by our legal requirements, while also reviewing complaints relating to suspicious fundraising efforts,” said Lopez.

Lopez urged contributors to donate only to registered charities.

Lopez said you can verify whether a charity is registered with the Department of the Attorney General by visiting the Tax and Charities Division website: www.ag.hawaii.gov/tax.

Only donate directly to a known charity, she said, and don’t rely on others to donate on your behalf.

People who want to help fire victims by donating should carefully read the fundraiser description, advised Lopez, and avoid giving to fundraisers “making vague and sentimental claims with no specifics about how your donation will be used.”

“Most legitimate charities have been proactively providing updates as to how the funds have been used so far for the Maui fire relief efforts. Check if an organization is a 501(c)(3) entity,” said Lopez.

If a fundraiser says your contribution to the organization is tax-deductible, check to see whether that organization is a listed 501(c)(3) entity by the IRS: apps.irs.gov/app/eos.

If the IRS does not list the organization asking you for money, your gift may not be tax-deductible, and who knows what else is wrong with the fundraiser.

Be sure to protect personal information, said Lopez, and be aware of whom you are dealing with when providing personal and financial information.

“Do not provide any personal information over the phone when you receive unsolicited phone calls asking for a donation. Avoid cash donations if possible,” said Lopez in a news release. “Pay by credit card or write a check directly to the charity. Do not make checks payable to individuals.”

Copycat charities and charities with names similar to but not the same as those of reputable charities could be bad actors.

On Sept. 18, House Speaker Scott Saiki asked Gov. Josh Green to issue an emergency proclamation “to prohibit and criminalize fundraising under false pretenses.”

In a letter sent to Green’s administration, Saiki also asked Lopez to institute a process to audit funds to ensure they are spent to assist Maui victims.

Saiki wants to stop “unscrupulous individuals and entities (nonprofit or otherwise)” who might use the Maui wildfire to raise money for themselves.

GET INVOLVED

Any questions or complaints about a scam charity or suspicious fundraiser can be directed to the Tax and Charities Division:

>> Phone: 808-586-1480

>> Email: ATG.Charities@hawaii.gov