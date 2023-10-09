comscore West Maui phased tourism reopening is off to quiet start | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
West Maui phased tourism reopening is off to quiet start

  • By Allison Schaefers and Christie Wilson aschaefers@staradvertiser.com cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Leilani’s on the Beach Assistant General Manager Jack Starr chatted with customers Sunday at the Kaanapali restaurant in Whalers Village.

    Leilani’s on the Beach Assistant General Manager Jack Starr chatted with customers Sunday at the Kaanapali restaurant in Whalers Village.

Discord over the phased reopening of West Maui tourism Sunday, which marked two months since the deadly and destructive Lahaina wildfire, was expected to draw gatherings of protesters. Read more

