UH comes up short against UC Davis

The Hawaii women’s soccer team couldn’t complete a second-half turnaround, falling 3-2 to host UC Davis on Sunday at Aggie Soccer Field to wrap up a two-game road trip.

The Rainbow Wahine (4-5-3, 3-3-1 BWC) split the road trip, beating CSU Bakersfield 2-0 on Thursday before falling to UC Davis (6-5-2, 2-1-2) on Sunday. With 10 points in the Big West standings, the Wahine are tied for second-place with Cal Poly. Both teams trail conference leader Cal State Fullerton (12 points).

Sam Tristan scored in the 23rd minute to open the scoring for UC Davis. Leslie Fregoso scored off of a deflection in front of the goal less than a minute later to double the Aggies’ lead.

Hawaii scored its first goal early in the second half. Brynn Mitchell came up with the ball after a free kick and netted the goal in the 51st minute. That goal was the fourth of the season for Mitchell and second of the road trip.

Less than minute later, the Aggies pushed their lead back up to two on Risa Yamada’s goal.

Mitchell later drew a foul in the box, and Mia Foster put the penalty kick away to bring UH back to a one-goal deficit.

UH had its chances to equalize late. Goalkeeper Sophie Augustin made two close-range saves to keep the comeback alive, but Chaima Khammar’s potential equalizer went just wide.

After a bye week, the Rainbow Wahine will take on UC Santa Barbara (Oct. 19) and Cal Poly (Oct. 22) in their final homestand of the regular season at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

UH Sailors win Stoney Burke Intersectional

The Hawaii coed sailing team continued a long tradition of UH success in the Bay Area with a win at the Stoney Burke Intersectional.

UH has won back-to-back Stoney Burke Intersectinals, making it eight victories in the the event over the past 14 years. The ’Bows finished with a regatta-low 65 points in a dominant performance, beating second-place UC Santa Barbara by 43 points.

In the A division, Erik Anderson and Everett McAvoy finished in the top two spots in 11 out of 12 races. In the B division, Bastien Rasse and Emilie Jones finished first in four of six races, while Trey Summers and Kees Horn won another two.

On the other side of the country, the Rainbow Wahine scored 376 points to finish in 12th place at the Stu Nelson Intersectional in Connecticut. UH competed in three divisions, with the pairs of Vivian Bonsager and Sophia Schaeffer (A division), Mercy Tangredi and Anna Kalabukhova (B division), and Marth Schuessler and Morgan Carew (C division).

The coed team will head to Redwood City, Calif., to compete in the PCCSC Match Race Championships Saturday and Sunday, while the women’s squad will have some time off before the PCCSC Fall Championship in Redwood City on Oct. 28-29.