Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH comes up short against UC Davis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

The Hawaii women’s soccer team couldn’t complete a second-half turnaround, falling 3-2 to host UC Davis on Sunday at Aggie Soccer Field to wrap up a two-game road trip. Read more

