How Hawaii players fare in the NFL’s Week 5

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came off the bench for the first time in nine games in the loss to the Saints and got in on eight tackles, six of them solo. It was the most solo tackles in a game for Tavai since the last game of the 2021 season.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Came off the bench in the win over the Patriots and hauled in his only target, a one-yard effort in the third quarter before being stopped by former UH linebacker Jahlani Tavai. It was Kirkwood’s first catch since Oct. 16 of last year.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted the ball only once in the win over the Titans, unleashing a 50-yard effort to back Tennessee to its 12-yard line after Indianapolis’ first drive. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s three field goals and one extra point attempt.

>> Ilm Manning, 49ers offensive line: Manning returned to San Francisco this week, being claimed by the 49ers after Arizona dropped him. Manning signed with San Francisco in May but was waived and claimed by the Cardinals in August. He was inactive in all four games with Arizona and placed on San Francisco’s practice squad.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Steelers nose tackle: Was suited up but did not play in the win over the Ravens. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said “you draw up Fehokos for teams like this,” but he didn’t deploy him against Baltimore and the Ravens enjoyed five yards per carry.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: The Chargers had a bye this week and will play the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. It will be Gilman’s fifth appearance on Monday Night Football, his teams are 3-1 under the spotlight.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was inactive for the loss to the Steelers. The starter ahead of him at left guard, was whistled for holding on the final drive of the close game to negate an 18-yard run by Lamar Jackson.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Made his first start in nearly a year in the loss to the Lions and had two solo tackles and downed a punt. He was injured on a running play just after halftime but returned later in the fourth quarter.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Returned to the starting lineup and was in on six tackles (one solo) in the win over the Titans. He hit quarterback Ryan Tannehill once to force an incompletion, the first time he hit a quarterback since week 2..

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made all four of his field goals in the loss to Atlanta, hitting from 38, 43, 28 and 42 yards. He also made his extra point try with 1:49 left in the game to give the Texans the lead. Four of his six kickoffs were touchbacks. Fairbairn had his contract restructured earlier in the week, the second year in a row he has reworked his deal. His base salary drops to $1.08 million from $3.65M but he got the difference in a signing bonus. He was also given an offseason workout bonus of $9,145. He has made $22 million in his career and can still be a free agent next year.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench with Tee Higgins hurt and had the first catch of his NFL career in the win over the Cardinals. Iosivas hauled in his second target from Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter, earning nine yards before being forced out of bounds to set up a third and one. Iosivas is the third player born in Hawaii to have a reception in the NFL and the fifth Buffanblu to have a catch.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Started at right guard in the win over the Ravens, but the running game averaged only 2.9 yards per carry and quarterback Kenny Pickett was sacked three times. It was his second straight start for the Steelers in relief of injured James Daniels.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench in the win over the Ravens but didn’t have a tackle for the first time in three games.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Was active but did not play in the win over the Rams.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Led the win over the Giants (and his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Brian Daboll) with 308 passing yards and two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions and was sacked once and ran the ball twice for six yards.

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Las Vegas hosts Green Bay today. Mauga is listed as the backup outside linebacker to Robert Spillane a week after making his NFL debut and playing on half of the team’s special teams snaps but none on defense.