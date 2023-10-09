comscore How Hawaii players fare in the NFL’s Week 5 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How Hawaii players fare in the NFL’s Week 5

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came off the bench for the first time in nine games in the loss to the Saints and got in on eight tackles, six of them solo. It was the most solo tackles in a game for Tavai since the last game of the 2021 season. Read more

