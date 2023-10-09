Scoreboard – October 9, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I girls: playoff, if necessary

ILH, Varsity II girls: playoff, if necessary

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Campbell; Radford at Aiea; Kapolei at Leilehua. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Nanakuli at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I girls: playoff, if necessary

ILH, Varsity II girls: playoff, if necessary

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist; Punahou II at ‘Iolani II; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin; Damien vs. University High at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kailua; Castle at Kalaheo; Farrington at Kahuku. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kalani (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaiser at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

FOOTBALL

Local Prep Scores

Thursday

Keaau 28, Hilo 3

Friday

Saint Louis 40, Kamehameha 21

Farrington 40, Leilehua 9

Moanalua 21, Nanakuli 21

Pearl City 34, Kaimuki 27

Kaiser 21, Waialua 12

Pac-Five 10, Saint Louis II 0

KS-Hawaii 49, Pahoa 0

Kealakehe 39, Waiakea 28

Kekaulike 45, Baldwin 7

Saturday

Kahuku 38, Campbell 7

Mililani 56, Kapolei 0

Waipahu 49, Kailua 14

Roosevelt 33, McKinley 0

Kalani vs. Kalaheo, ppd.

Lahainaluna 37, Maui 6

Waimea 55, Kamehameha II 24

‘Iolani 45, Punahou II

Hawaii Prep 38, Kau 0

Seabury Hall 19, Lanai 16, OT

Molokai 59, Hana 34

UH schedule

(Record 2-4, 0-1 MWC)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game