Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – October 9, 2023 Today Updated 10:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I girls: playoff, if necessary ILH, Varsity II girls: playoff, if necessary OIA West girls: Waipahu at Campbell; Radford at Aiea; Kapolei at Leilehua. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Nanakuli at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I girls: playoff, if necessary ILH, Varsity II girls: playoff, if necessary ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist; Punahou II at ‘Iolani II; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin; Damien vs. University High at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH, Varsity III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. OIA East girls: Moanalua at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kailua; Castle at Kalaheo; Farrington at Kahuku. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kalani (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaiser at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.). FOOTBALL Local Prep Scores Thursday Keaau 28, Hilo 3 Friday Saint Louis 40, Kamehameha 21 Farrington 40, Leilehua 9 Moanalua 21, Nanakuli 21 Pearl City 34, Kaimuki 27 Kaiser 21, Waialua 12 Pac-Five 10, Saint Louis II 0 KS-Hawaii 49, Pahoa 0 Kealakehe 39, Waiakea 28 Kekaulike 45, Baldwin 7 Saturday Kahuku 38, Campbell 7 Mililani 56, Kapolei 0 Waipahu 49, Kailua 14 Roosevelt 33, McKinley 0 Kalani vs. Kalaheo, ppd. Lahainaluna 37, Maui 6 Waimea 55, Kamehameha II 24 ‘Iolani 45, Punahou II Hawaii Prep 38, Kau 0 Seabury Hall 19, Lanai 16, OT Molokai 59, Hana 34 UH schedule (Record 2-4, 0-1 MWC) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20 Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m. Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game Previous Story Television and radio – October 9, 2023