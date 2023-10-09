Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – October 9, 2023 Today Updated 10:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB DIVISION SERIES NL, G2: Phillies at Braves noon TBS 28/551 121 NL, G2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 3 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 BASKETBALL: NBA PRESEASON Spurs vs. Thunder 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* NA Nets vs. Lakers 3 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 FOOTBALL: NFL Packers at Raiders 2 p.m. KITV 4 4 Packers at Raiders 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Packers at Raiders 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 FOOTBALL: CFL Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 GOLF College: Jackson T. Stephens Cup 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER College men: Santa Clara at Stanford 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* TENNIS Shanghai; Zhengzhou, Seoul, Hong Kong midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Shanghai; Zhengzhou, Seoul, Hong Kong 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Shanghai; Zhengzhou, Seoul, Hong Kong 5 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB DIVISION SERIES AL, G3: Astros at Twins 10 a.m. KHON 3 3 AL, G3: Orioles at Rangers 2 p.m. KHON 3 3 BASKETBALL: NBA PRESEASON Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid 8:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* NA Hornets at Heat 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* NA Nuggets at Suns 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Football: college Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Liberty at Jacksonville State 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 GOLF College: Jackson T. Stephens Cup 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Hockey: nhl preseason Blackhawks at Penguins 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Kraken at Golden Knights 4:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 SOCCER College men: Portland at California 11 a.m. P12BA NA/234* 252* College men: Michigan State at Michigan 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* College men: Yale at Boston College 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 TENNIS Shanghai; Zhengzhou, Seoul, Hong Kong midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Shanghai; Zhengzhou, Seoul, Hong Kong 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Shanghai; Zhengzhou, Seoul 5 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB, NLDS, G2: Phillies at Braves noon 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB, NLDS, G2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers JIP 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Packers at Raiders 2 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB, ALDS, G3: Astros at Twins 10 a.m. 1500-AM MLB, ALDS, G3: Orioles at Rangers 2 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story How Hawaii players fare in the NFL’s Week 5 Next Story Scoreboard – October 9, 2023