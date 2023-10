Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Houselessness is a complex issue that demands collaboration and compassion from everyone in Hawaii. Everyone who is houseless has a unique background and story. They all have rights as individual citizens, just as those who live in homes have rights. They deserve aloha, respect and to be treated with dignity, and we should expect the same from them in return.

This is the lens through which we see our state’s houseless challenges and the basis for finding resolutions that are respectful to all.

The impact of houseless individuals on brick-and-mortar, storefront businesses has weighed heavily on the hearts of business owners. The challenges have taken an emotional and financial toll on business owners. The effects of houselessness are negatively affecting our local economy, just as they have on other major cities across our nation.

The City and County of Honolulu’s sit-lie ordinance does not allow sitting or lying down in Waikiki and certain areas in other neighborhoods. It is also unlawful to block public sidewalks or store possessions on public property. However, these laws have not stopped those who are houseless from harassing customers as they walk from the parking lot to the store. Many store operators report that individuals are deterring customers from entering their stores so they choose to shop elsewhere.

Police must be continually called to remove these houseless, but they return days or even hours later. Some return seeking vengeance on the stores for calling the police. They break or steal surveillance cameras. They leave their human waste at the entrance to the store or smear it on doors and windows. They kick or punch displays, equipment, and smash windows and doors. Stores have also had to add locks to public bathrooms to avoid damage, or to prevent the restrooms from being converted to homes. The list goes on.

Our intention in sharing these experiences is not to cast aspersion on all who are houseless and to marginalize them further. However, these are not isolated incidents.

The property damage sustained by businesses requires continual investment in repairs and maintenance. Stores and shopping centers have also had to put in additional security cameras and hire guards. Some have put in more or stronger lighting to deter loitering or sleeping on their property. All of these repairs, maintenance and extra safeguards are costing businesses thousands of dollars, and are often passed on to the customer in the form of higher prices in food, clothing and other goods. Mom-and-pop stores that cannot afford to pay for these expenses must go without or they close their doors for good, thus leaving many local people out of a job.

Businesses that already are facing employee recruitment and retention challenges are finding it even more difficult to attract employees, even with higher wages. Employees who do not feel safe working or going to and from a business will find employment elsewhere.

As the community explores ways to protect the rights of the houseless, we must also ensure we protect the rights of employees to work the shifts they want to earn steady wages. We must also seek fairness for businesses that must continually absorb the costs to maintain safe, clean operations. As a community, we are all responsible for lifting up our local economy and addressing the pressures on businesses that force them to permanently close.

Unfortunately, we are already paying the price, and it is not fair or sustainable. Houselessness does not have to be a divisive issue. Together, we must develop a compassionate solution that is respectful to everyone.

Circuit Judge John Tonaki is presiding over the lawsuit filed by the ACLU against the city and is currently taking the matter under advisement. If the city does not prevail, then police will not be able to enforce the current laws, and Honolulu may become like San Francisco.

Tina Yamaki is president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, a statewide nonprofit representing nearly 125 member companies.