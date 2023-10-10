Editorial | Letters Letter: Borreca had good idea about going to Lahaina Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thank you, Richard Borreca (“Relocating state government hub to Lahaina for half-year could help area’s organic rebirth,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Oct. 8). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thank you, Richard Borreca (“Relocating state government hub to Lahaina for half-year could help area’s organic rebirth,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Oct. 8). What a beautiful idea. I hope the governor read this column. Get off the fifth-floor perch. Go live with the people for a little while. Listen to what they have to say. Work with them. Be where it counts. Help the recovery, not from Oahu, but where it matters most. Joseph Lapilio Waianae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Waimanalo Gulch gets upgrades