Letter: Borreca had good idea about going to Lahaina

Thank you, Richard Borreca (“Relocating state government hub to Lahaina for half-year could help area’s organic rebirth,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Oct. 8).

What a beautiful idea. I hope the governor read this column. Get off the fifth-floor perch. Go live with the people for a little while. Listen to what they have to say. Work with them. Be where it counts. Help the recovery, not from Oahu, but where it matters most.

Joseph Lapilio

Waianae

