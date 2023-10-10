Letter: Human rights must be honored for everyone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rejecting revenge, Mahatma Gandhi admonished that an eye for an eye leads to blindness. That would seem to be common sense. Read more

Rejecting revenge, Mahatma Gandhi admonished that an eye for an eye leads to blindness. That would seem to be common sense.

Likewise, pouring gasoline on a fire only generates more fire, and that may backfire and burn those who pour it.

When communication breaks down, then violence may erupt.

Such common sense seems beyond the understanding of many political leaders on all sides and levels.

However, lack of common sense may be explained. Just follow the money. With war, as with tobacco and fossil fuels, profiteering trumps lives.

Until human rights are genuinely honored for everyone, conflict and war will continue in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter