I am pro-Israeli. I am pro-Palestinian. There are good and great people on both sides. In fact, don’t you think that most Palestinians and Israelis would like a world where they can live in peace with justice?

I am reminded of what Dwight Eisenhower said and I think it applies today: “I like to believe that people in the long run are going to do more to promote peace than our governments.”

I also appreciate what Jawaharla Nehru said about war and peace: “The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction.” And what Moshe Dayan had to say: “If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.”

Of course I condemn what Hamas did in the slaughtering of innocent people. It was truly a horrific act of terrorism. But consider the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip and the amount of innocent people who died and will die in the near future at the hands of the Israelis.

Isn’t war nothing more and nothing less than what can be viewed as state-sponsored and state-approved terrorism given a moral patina?

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

