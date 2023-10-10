Off The News: Beware suspicious fundraisers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Suspicious fundraisers claiming to support victims of the Maui wildfires continue to circulate, and donors should check the credentials of those asking for money before handing it out, Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General (AG) warns. Read more

Suspicious fundraisers claiming to support victims of the Maui wildfires continue to circulate, and donors should check the credentials of those asking for money before handing it out, Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General (AG) warns.

See registered charities at ag.hawaii.gov/tax, and check apps.irs.gov/app/eos to verify an organization is a 501(c)(3), accepting tax-deductible donations. Also, be wary of telephone scams, and avoid cash donations that don’t create a record — pay by check or credit card instead.

Suspect a scam? Contact the AG’s Tax and Charities Division: 808-586-1480 or ATG.Charities@hawaii.gov.