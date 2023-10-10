comscore Off The News: Beware suspicious fundraisers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Beware suspicious fundraisers

  • Today
  • Updated 7 p.m.

Suspicious fundraisers claiming to support victims of the Maui wildfires continue to circulate, and donors should check the credentials of those asking for money before handing it out, Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General (AG) warns. Read more

