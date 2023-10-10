Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Beware suspicious fundraisers Today Updated 7 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Suspicious fundraisers claiming to support victims of the Maui wildfires continue to circulate, and donors should check the credentials of those asking for money before handing it out, Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General (AG) warns. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Suspicious fundraisers claiming to support victims of the Maui wildfires continue to circulate, and donors should check the credentials of those asking for money before handing it out, Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General (AG) warns. See registered charities at ag.hawaii.gov/tax, and check apps.irs.gov/app/eos to verify an organization is a 501(c)(3), accepting tax-deductible donations. Also, be wary of telephone scams, and avoid cash donations that don’t create a record — pay by check or credit card instead. Suspect a scam? Contact the AG’s Tax and Charities Division: 808-586-1480 or ATG.Charities@hawaii.gov. Previous Story Off The News: Halt spread of destructive beetle