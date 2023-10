Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Baby bok choy is one of the easiest dark greens to turn into a side dish. A good rinse and just a little cutting is all it takes in terms of prep work; cooking time is just minutes. In this dish, wedges of bright red tomatoes provide a twist, something you don’t normally see paired with Chinese cabbages. It’s also a departure from a typical stir-fry in that no oil is used in the cooking, just water. A bit of sesame oil at the end is all the added fat.

Baby Bok Choy and Tomatoes

Ingredients:

• 1 pound baby bok choy

• 1/4 cup water

• 1/2-inch piece ginger, peeled and sliced in thin sticks

• 3 cloves garlic, sliced

• 1 small tomato, cut in wedges

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions:

Cut root end off boy choy; separate the large outer leaves. Cut remaining core into quarters, (this is mostly for looks, if it falls apart into individual leaves, that’s OK). Take the larger outer leaves and cut the leafy part from the stems; cut the stems in half. Keeping the stems separate, rinse everything well and let drain in a strainer.

Heat water to a simmer in a wok or skillet; add ginger and garlic. Let cook over medium-high until fragrant. Add tomatoes; stir-fry until softened.

Add boy choy stems; stir-fry a minute, then add remaining bok choy. Toss.

Drizzle with soy sauce; toss again. If the water you started with has evaporated, add 2 tablespoons more water, toss and cover the pan to let vegetables steam.

When bok choy leaves are tender, turn off heat, remove cover and drizzle with sesame oil. When serving, scoop up the browned pieces of ginger and garlic from the bottom of the pan to use as garnish.

Serves 3.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 35 calories, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.