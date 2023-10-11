comscore A-‘maize’-ing snacks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A-‘maize’-ing snacks

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Oct. 10, 2023

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Corny creations Corn Onoz Hawaii is known for its colorful corn concoctions.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Owner Brandon Bagayas

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Furikake Crunch “Z” ($9.50)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Chee “Z” Bacon ($9.85)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Chipotle Crunch “Z” ($9.85)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Chee “Z” Garlic ($9.85)

You’ve probably seen photos of Corn Onoz Hawaii’s products all over social media. The biz is known for its colorful take on elote. Read more

