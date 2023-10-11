A-‘maize’-ing snacks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You’ve probably seen photos of Corn Onoz Hawaii’s products all over social media. The biz is known for its colorful take on elote.

“We started this corn business back in 2020,” says Joanna Bagayas, who co-owns Corn Onoz Hawaii with her husband, Brandon. “We are best known for creating a variety of different flavored corn on the cob. (For our business) we wanted to keep it simple, but also incorporate Hawaii and our kids’ initials of their first names.”

Choose from flavors like Chee “Z,” Chee “Z” Bacon, Chee “Z” Garlic, Cheeto “Z,” Chipotle Crunch “Z,” Furikake Crunch “Z,” Ube “Z,” Chee “Z” Korean and more. Prices for each corn creation vary, depending on the flavor, but start at $9.50 plus tax.

“The Chee ‘Z’ Garlic is one of our bestsellers,” Joanna says. “We also make desserts incorporating corn kernels and specialty drinks like our refreshing calamansi fresca and strawberry guava nectar (prices vary).”

Besides participating in pop-up events around the island, Corn Onoz Hawaii also offers catering.

“For party platters, contact us through email or direct message on Instagram,” Joanna confirms.

You can find Corn Onoz Hawaii at events and festivals across Oahu. For updates about its location, follow @corn_onoz_hawaii on Instagram.

Corn Onoz Hawaii

Various locations

Instagram: @corn_onoz_hawaii

Email: cornonozhawaii@gmail.com

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, debit cards, all major credit cards, Apple Pay