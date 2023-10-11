Hot and new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for new dining experiences around Oahu? Check out these new (and some limited-time) options: Read more

Aloha Beer Co.

Aloha Beer Co.’s Oktoberfest menu at its Kakaako location is available now through Oct. 22. Specials include an Aloha Fest Bier ($8.25 per pint), Jagerschnitzel ($27) — breaded and fried chicken thighs topped with mushroom gravy and served with roasted potatoes and carrots, sauerkraut and cabbage — smoked ham hock ($28) and Oktoberfest pizza ($23). The latter is topped with mozzarella, sauerkraut, sausage, cabbage, mustard and caramelized onions.

Aloha Beer Co.

700 Queen St., Honolulu

808-544-1605

alohabeer.com

Instagram: @alohabeerco

DECK.

DECK. recently added new dishes to its dinner menu. Start with appetizers like hamachi ceviche ($17), quinoa salad ($17) with beets and fried chevre goat cheese, crab croquettes ($21) and braised pork belly bao buns ($19). Then, choose from entrées like pan-seared scallops ($41), braised short ribs ($36) with Kona coffee demi glace, grilled New York striploin ($48) and eggplant Parmesan ($26). Also check out the seasonal cocktails.

DECK.

Queen Kapiolani Hotel Waikiki Beach

150 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu

808-556-2435

deckwaikiki.com

Instagram: @deckwaikiki

Hou Fish Market

Hou Fish Market just soft-opened its second location in Waipahu. The biz is known for its poke bowls, sushi bentos and sushi platters.

For all of October — at both of its locations — Hou Fish Market is offering customers 20% off its Aloha Platter (regular $73.95). The 34-piece sushi platter includes California roll with spicy tuna, salmon, garlic salmon, tuna, garlic tuna, crab salad sushi, ikura nigri and masago nigiri.

The Waipahu location will celebrate its grand opening in mid October.

Hou Fish Market

94-226 Leoku St., Waipahu

808-678-9777

Houfish.com

Instagram: @hou_fish_market

Minatoku Kitchen

Minatoku Kitchen recently opened on South King Street. The business specializes in Japanese plate lunches and onigiri. The biz uses Koshihikari rice for all of its bentos and onigiri.

Popular plates include chicken nanban ($14.50), hamburger steak ($18) with housemade demi-glace sauce, taco rice ($15.50) and pork chops with house tomato sauce ($14.50). Chicken nanban features chicken thighs in tempura flour with housemade sweet-and-sour sauce. Plates come with potato salad, green salad, garlic edamame and pickles.

The biz currently accepts credit cards only.

Minatoku Kitchen

2471 S. King St., Honolulu

808-312-8633

Minatoku-k.com

Instagram: @minatokukitchen