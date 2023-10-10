Saving the Best for Last

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s always room for dessert — especially on National Dessert Day, coming up Oct. 14. Whether you prefer a chocolate or fruit-filled indulgence, check out these unique treats: Read more

There’s always room for dessert — especially on National Dessert Day, coming up Oct. 14. Whether you prefer a chocolate or fruit-filled indulgence, check out these unique treats:

Herringbone Waikiki

At Herringbone Waikiki (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 3), it’s easy to fi nd locally sourced seafood, freshly shucked oysters and hand-crafted cocktails in a trendy atmosphere. Popular dishes include grilled gochujang octopus, duck confi t fl atbread and misoyaki Big Glory Bay king salmon.

If you want a dessert that’s impressive and tasty, check out the chocolate fi reball, which features Waialua Estate chocolate, locally made French vanilla gelato, whipped cream, chocolate crumble and raspberry sauce.

Call 808-210-2656.

Hy’s Steak House

Hy’s Steak House (2440 Kuhio Ave.) is famous for its specialty steaks, including A5 wagyu, alaea salt-roasted prime rib and beef Wellington. Customers should be sure to save room for dessert. The restaurant prides itself on its traditional fl ambe experience, prepared tableside.

The bananas Foster—banana, orange, cinnamon, creme de banana, orange curaçao and dark rum—is a classic, but the restaurant’s apple streusel was added to the menu in 2021, due to a desire to create a specialty holiday fl ambe. Guests can watch as servers prepare this dessert tableside by pouring a brandy caramel sauce over Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream. It’s topped with freshly baked Fiji apples and cinnamon streusel.

Call 808-922-5555 or visit hyswaikiki.com.

Mina’s Fish House

Located inside Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Mina’s Fish House (92-1001 Olani St.) offers a twist on the traditional Hawaiian fi sh house. Diners can look forward to a smorgasbord of seafood options like Madai ceviche, Japanese hamachi crudo, Michael Mina’s lobster pot pie and more.

If you want something light and refreshing for dessert, get the Exotic Baked Hawaii — a coconut lime frozen cake with Ko Hana rum, pineapples and macadamia. “The dish is made of ice cream placed in a pie dish, lined with slices of sponge cake or Christmas pudding, and topped with meringue,” explains restaurant general manager Carlos Cantu.

“The entire dessert is then placed in an extremely hot oven for a brief time, long enough to fi rm and caramelize the meringue, but not long enough to begin melting the ice cream.”

Call 808-679-3347 or visit fourseasons.com/oahu/dining.

MW Restaurant

MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201) is recognized for its Hawaii regional cuisine, with customer favorites like ahi nachos, unagi butterfish arancini, mochi-crusted Kona kampachi and truffle braised short ribs. There’s always room for desserts made by pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka. Options range from fresh, fruity concoctions like tropical creamsicle brûlée and banana cream pie to indulgent choices like MW candy bar and mud pie with Hibiki whisky-flavored ice cream. Call 808-955-6505 or visit mwrestaurant.com.

O’kims Korean Kitchen

O’Kims Korean Kitchen (1028 Nuuanu Ave.) is known for its traditional Korean fare like bibimbap and kalbi steak.

Save room for unique desserts like elote ice cream — which comes in the shape of corn on the cob — and tiramisu. The latter looks like an edible flower pot, and its layers are revealed as you dig in.

Call 808-537-3787 or visit okimshawaii.com.

Stage Restaurant

Located in a chic, contemporary part of Honolulu Design Center, Stage Restaurant (1250 Kapiolani Blvd.) offers inventive Asian-New American cuisine. Enjoy entrées like barbecue- spiced Kurobuta pork chops, pan-roasted Maple Leaf Farms duck breast and misoyaki butterfi sh.

Keep an eye out for dessert specials, such as the lilikoi creamsicle. This popular treat features Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream, lilikoi sorbet, olive oil shortbread crust, strawberry balsamic coulis and fresh fruit. Other drool-worthy desserts include the brown butter banana tart and Valrhona Manjari chocolate macadamia nut bar.

Call 808-237-5429 or go online to stagerestauranthawaii.com.

Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar

Conveniently located on Kapiolani Boulevard, Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar offers Japanese fusion cuisine. Popular dishes include mochi cheese gratin, homemade tofu salad and bibimbap. The eatery also features a variety of sushi rolls, donburi and noodle dishes.

No visit is complete without Shokudo’s signature honey toast, which features toasted Japanese white bread with butter, honey and two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Other flavors include matcha, cookies and cream, and Kona coffee. Keep an eye out for any featured honey toast specials.

Visit shokudojapanese.com or call 808- 949-3430.