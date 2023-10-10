comscore Cockfight murder suspect, 16, appears in court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cockfight murder suspect, 16, appears in court

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
The 16-year-old boy accused of murder and attempted murder in the shooting of a woman and three men after a cockfight in Maili pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Oahu Circuit Court. Read more

