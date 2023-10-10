Cockfight murder suspect, 16, appears in court

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 16-year-old boy accused of murder and attempted murder in the shooting of a woman and three men after a cockfight in Maili pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Oahu Circuit Court.

Shae’Dan-Styles McEnroe- Keaulii, who was charged as an adult, was arraigned before Judge Ronald Johnson.

The teen, who appeared with his court-appointed attorney, Doris Lum, entered a not-guilty plea and requested a jury trial.

The court set a jury trial for the week of Dec. 11 before Judge Shanlyn Park.

Despite a request by the state that McEnroe-Keaulii be held without bail, the judge confirmed the $2 million bail set by the grand jury. He also ordered that the teen be held at the Juvenile Detention Center at the Family Court Complex in Kapolei.

McEnroe-Keaulii was indicted on charges of first-degree attempted murder; second-degree murder in the death of Cathy Rabellizsa, 59; three counts of second-degree attempted murder in the shooting of three men; and six firearm charges. The shootings occurred shortly after an April 15 cockfight ended in Maili.

Rabellizsa died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

A second defendant in the shooting, Jacob Borge, 23, was indicted on identical charges, but the second-degree murder charge is in the death of of Gary Rabellizsa, 34, who was shot multiple times in the torso and hand.

Court documents say Stanley Rabellizsa Sr. told police he and Gary Rabellizsa tried to break up a fight. He said he had accompanied his wife, Cathy, to the restroom after the cockfight when he came upon the brawl.

Stanley Rabellizsa identified McEnroe-Keaulii as the person who shot at him and his wife five or six times, and identified Borge as the man who shot Gary Rabellizsa.