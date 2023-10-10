FEMA assistance exceeds $177.76 million

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than $177.76 million in federal assistance has been approved for 6,210 Maui households affected by the Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina and Upcountry, as of Friday.

The assistance approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency includes nearly $30 million for individuals and households, with $14.4 million in housing assistance and $15.6 million for “other needs,” according to a news release.

Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved $147.8 million in disaster loans, including $43.8 million for businesses and $104 million in home loans to help residents rebuild and recover from the disaster.

Nov. 9 is the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and SBA disaster loans for physical property damage. Today is the last day for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations to apply for SBA economic injury disaster loans.

Government agencies, public institutions and certain private nonprofit organizations such as houses of worship have until Oct. 25 to submit requests for funding.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is continuing to assist wildfire survivors, helping 7,200 people — about 78% of the pre-disaster population of Lahaina — who are staying in more than two dozen hotels, the release said. The organization also is providing meals, health and mental health care, help with navigating paperwork, funeral expenses, financial support to transition out of hotels and other services to those affected by the disaster, including people who are not eligible for some FEMA programs.

Wildfire survivors can schedule an appointment with the Red Cross at RedCross.org/HIhelp or speak to a representative at any of the three Disaster Recovery Centers in Kahului, Lahaina and Pukalani.

FEMA also released a list of federal resources for wildfire survivors:

>> Disaster Recovery Centers. Visit the three centers open on Maui from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday to speak to FEMA specialists, get assistance applying for disaster assistance, connect with voluntary organizations and access other federal and state resources. The centers are at University of Hawaii Maui College, Community Services Building 205, in Kahului; Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium; and Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

>> Applying for assistance. Get in-person help at Disaster Recovery Centers or visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open 24/7. Find an American Sign Language video on how to apply on YouTube.

>> What to bring. When applying in person, bring the name and Social Security number of primary applicant, as well as co-applicant (encouraged but not required); current contact information; current and pre-fire address; names of all occupants of pre-fire household; types of insurance held by the household; household pre-disaster annual gross income; losses caused by the disaster; and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

>> Rental assistance. Maui wildfire victims who received initial rental assistance from FEMA may be eligible for continued help. Request an application for continued temporary housing assistance or get help completing it by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Learn more at fema.gov/fact-sheet/continued-rental-assistance-maui-wildfire-survivors.

>> Free legal advice. People facing civil legal issues as a result of the Aug. 8 wildfires can call the Disaster Legal Services National Hotline at 888-743-5749. Attorneys provide help to low-income, older and other vulnerable residents who were affected by the wildfires and can’t afford their own lawyer.

>> Rebuilding tips. FEMA specialists are providing free repair and rebuilding tips from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 21 at Ace Hardware, 1280 S. Kihei Road in Kihei.

>> Funeral expenses. FEMA assistance may be available for disaster-related funeral or reburial costs, even if you live outside the county. For more information, check fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-assistance-includes-funeral-expenses-0.

>> Disaster Assistance Account. Stay in touch with FEMA, get important updates and easily upload documents at disaster assistance.gov by clicking on the green “Check Status” button to create an online account.

Use the same email you provided when you applied for assistance. If you applied for assistance online or via the FEMA app, then you already have a Disaster Assistance Account.

>> FEMA appeals. An appeal is a written request to FEMA to review your application for disaster assistance. You may also provide new or additional information that might affect FEMA’s decision.

Appeals should be submitted within 60 days of the date on the determination letter. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for more information.

>> Rental properties wanted. FEMA has approved two direct housing programs for Maui wildfire survivors and will work with property management companies that act on behalf of the government and contract with property owners of rental units. The units are offered to survivors for up to 18 months. Maui County, the state of Hawaii, FEMA and the private sector are seeking owners of rental units suitable for families and individuals for both programs. For more information, see fema.gov/factsheet/rental-properties-wanted-temporary-disaster-housing.

>> Assistance for nonprofits. Private nonprofits, including houses of worship and other faith-based organizations, may be eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance. Funding from the Public Assistance program can be used to pay for debris removal, emergency protective measures and restoration of disaster- damaged facilities.

Check fema.gov/press-release/20230930/private-nonprofits-including-houses-worship-maybe-eligible-disaster.

>> SBA assistance. Representatives are available at Disaster Recovery Centers and Business Recovery Centers on Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii island to provide information on disaster loans and help applicants apply. Applicants also may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applica­tions at sba.gov/hawaii- wildfires, or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

>> Foreclosure relief. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing 90-day relief from foreclosures of Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages and home equity conversion mortgages through Nov. 8. Call the FHA Resource Center at 800-304-9320 or visit hud.gov for more information. HUD- certified housing agencies can provide additional counseling about post-disaster housing needs. Find a HUD-approved agency at hud.gov/findacounselor or call 800-569-4287 or 202-708-1455 (TTY).