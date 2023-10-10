Film studios bill passes first reading in Council
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:22 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“We have sort of reached a point of where we’ve kind of capped our business in terms of our success, and the only way to increase that success … is to increase facilities.”
Chris Lee
Founder and director, Academy for Creative Media System at the University of Hawaii
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree