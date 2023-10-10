comscore Kaleo Manuel reinstated as state Water Commission head | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaleo Manuel reinstated as state Water Commission head

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 17 Kaleo Manuel receives a lei from friend Jennifer Santos while gathering with supporters inside the Kalanimoku Building in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 17

    Kaleo Manuel receives a lei from friend Jennifer Santos while gathering with supporters inside the Kalanimoku Building in Honolulu.

The state Commission on Water Resource Management reinstated First Deputy Kaleo Manuel on Monday, nearly two months after he was reassigned in a controversial move following the catastrophic Lahaina wildfire. Read more

