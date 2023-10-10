Resource fair to support Maui families

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui families, especially those returning to Lahaina campuses in the wake of the wildfires, are invited to attend the Maui ‘Ohana Resource Fair, to be presented Thursday by the state Department of Education and community partners.

Entertainment, keiki activities, access to support serv­ices and donated goods, and more will be provided 2-5 p.m. at The Westin Maui Resort &Spa in Kaanapali. Admission is free, and free parking is available at Whalers Village.

The fair is “targeting families who are returning to our Lahaina schools, especially those that are continuing to stay at the hotels for shelter. This is really trying to help families get ready to come back to school,” state schools Deputy Superintendent Tammi Chun said during a recent state Board of Education presentation.

“There will be back- packs and clothes available, access to resources and services, as well as entertainment,” Chun continued. “Lots of people in the community have offered donations of services and and goods, and so this is one of the places that we’ll be able to provide families with access to what’s been what’s been donated. We will also be having a job fair (for) recruiting community members to work at the DOE.”

While the fair targets families of public school students, families with students of all types are welcome, a DOE spokesperson said.

The entertainment lineup includes Da Braddahs, Louise Alborano and magicians John Hirokawa and Alan Arita. Donated Uniqlo clothing, backpacks, books and other items will be distributed. The Maui Arts &Cultural Center will present art activities. Family literacy activities, mental health support and other resources will be featured.

Participating agencies and organizations include the DOE Hana-Lahainaluna- Lanai-Molokai student support services team, Child and Mental Health Division of the state Department of Health, Leadership in Disabilities and Achievement of Hawai‘i, Special Parent Information Network, Hilopa‘a, Kama‘aina Kids and The YES Project.