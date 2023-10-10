comscore Kai Sallas wins first World Title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Kai Sallas wins first World Title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

Hawaii surfer Kai Sallas, who was born and raised in Waikiki, has claimed his first career Longboard World Title by winning the Original Sprout Malibu Longboard Championship on Monday in Malibu. Read more

