Football Top 10: Kahuku runaway No. 1, Lahainaluna ranked

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Meanwhile, Lahainaluna entered the coaches and media poll for the first time this season, wedging into the No. 10 spot after a 37-6 rout of Maui.

Kahuku pummeled then-No. 2 Campbell 38-7 on Saturday. That runs Big Red’s win streak against island teams to 29 games. The last Hawaii team to beat Kahuku was Saint Louis in the 2019 Open Division state final, 45-6.

With starting quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa sidelined by injury, Kahuku reverted to old-school smashmouth football. Backup Sitani Suguturaga was efficient with 6-for-6 passing as the ground attack wore down Campbell’s defensive unit.

Kahuku hosts Leilehua on Saturday in a game that will not count in the league standings. Leilehua (4-4, 3-2) could opt to rest starters rather than risk injury before the OIA Division I playoffs begin.

Lahainaluna is 2-0 since returning to MIL game action. The Lunas will clash with Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday in a game that has been moved to War Memorial Stadium.

Kalani-Kalaheo game snafu rescheduled

The Kalani-Kalaheo game postponement on Saturday surprised coaches, players, fans and even athletic directors.

Fans showed up at Kaiser field to celebrate Kalani’s homecoming and senior night, but no field officials were present.

The league has since issued an apology to both schools, citing a scheduling error.

The game has been rescheduled to Oct. 20 at Kaiser Stadium. Admission will be free.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (12) (8-1, 5-0 OIA) 120 1

> def. No. 2 Campbell, 38-7

> next: vs. Leilehua, Saturday

2. Mililani (7-1, 5-0 OIA) 103 3

> def. No. 5 Kapolei, 56-0

> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday

3. Campbell (6-2, 4-1 OIA) 97 2

> lost at No. 1 Kahuku, 38-7

> next: vs. Moanalua, Friday

4. Punahou (5-2, 2-0 ILH) 81 4

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Kamehameha, Oct. 21)

5. Saint Louis (3-4, 1-1 ILH) 64 6

> won at No. 7 Kamehameha, 40-21

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday (Skippa Diaz)

6. Kapolei (6-2, 4-1 OIA) 51 5

> lost at No. 3 Mililani, 56-0

> next: vs. Waianae, Saturday

7. Konawaena (7-1, 6-0 BIIF) 44 8

> bye

> next: at Keaau, Friday

8. Kamehameha (4-3, 0-2 ILH) 31 7

> lost to No. 6 Saint Louis, 40-21

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday (Skippa Diaz)

9. Farrington (5-2, 4-2 OIA) 29 9

> def. Leilehua, 40-9

> next: bye

10. Lahainaluna (2-0, 2-0 MIL) 12 NR

> def. Maui, 37-6

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday (War Memorial)

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 10).