comscore Football Top 10: Kahuku runaway No. 1, Lahainaluna ranked | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Football Top 10: Kahuku runaway No. 1, Lahainaluna ranked

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Clippers come away winners in eyes of the Hawaii fans
Next Story
Television and radio – October 10, 2023

Scroll Up