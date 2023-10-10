Volleyball Top 10: Kamehameha leapfrogs Punahou for No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha garnered six of 10 possible first-place votes to knock Punahou out of the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

Punahou (25-2) had held down the top ranking in all eight previous weekly polls, but Kamehameha (24-4) handed the Buffanblu their first loss in ILH play last week 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22. The teams finished regular-season play tied at 11-1 and will meet on Wednesday at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium for the regular-season title and an automatic state berth.

Punahou received the remaining four first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

The remainder of this week’s rankings remained status quo with one exception. University (17-11, 7-4 ILH) returned to the Top 10 at No. 9. The Junior Rainbows swept Hanalani and Le Jardin last week.

ILH D-II co-leaders ULS and Damien (14-7, 7-4) will battle tonight at Sacred Hearts’ gym in a key regular-season closing match. The ULS-Damien winner will clinch one of the three automatic state berths allotted to ILH D-II.

Co-leader Mid-Pacific (9-10, 7-4 ILH) plays Le Jardin tonight. The Owls can also finish in a tie for first place and earn a state berth win a win over LJA.

Maryknoll and Hawaii Baptist are right behind at 6-5 and will battle tonight. The winner could finish in a tie for the second or third state berth.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (6) (24-4, 11-1 ILH) 96 2

> def. No. 1 Punahou 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22

> next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday

2. Punahou (4) (25-2, 11-1 ILH) 94 1

> lost at No. 2 Kamehameha 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22

> next: at Kamehameha, Wednesday

3. Kamehameha-Hawaii (24-5, 12-0 BIIF) 77 3

> won at Kealakehe 25-9, 25-9, 25-9

> next: bye

4. Moanalua (22-7, 6-0 OIA) 70 4

> won at Kalaheo 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

> next: at McKinley, Tuesday

5. ‘Iolani (22-8, 7-5 ILH) 60 5

> won at Damien 25-23, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14

> next: vs. Punahou or Kamehameha, Saturday

6. Baldwin (10-7, 7-1 MIL) 44 6

> won at Maui 20-25, 25-14, 13-25, 25-18, 18-16

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Tuesday

7. Damien (14-7, 7-4 ILH) 38 7

> won at ‘Iolani I-AA 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16

> lost to No. 5 ‘Iolani 25-23, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14

> next: vs. University, Tuesday (SHA gym)

8. Mililani (10-2, 5-0 OIA) 31 8

> def. Leilehua 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

> next: at Campbell, Wednesday

9. University (17-11, 7-4 ILH) 11 NR

> def. Le Jardin 25-23, 25-16, 25-18

> next: vs. Damien, Tuesday

10. Kapolei (14-18, 4-1 OIA) 10 10

> def. Radford 25-18, 25-15, 25-10

> next: at Leilehua, Monday

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Wednesday

No longer in Top 10: Kahuku (No. 9).