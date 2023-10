Scoreboard – October 10, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I girls: playoff, if necessary

ILH, Varsity II girls: playoff, if necessary

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist; Punahou II at ‘Iolani II; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin; Damien vs. University High at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kailua; Castle at Kalaheo; Farrington at Kahuku. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kalani (White only), 5 p.m.; Kaiser at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I girls: regular season tiebreaker, Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH, Varsity II girls: playoff, if necessary

ILH, Varsity III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Campbell; Nanakuli at Kapolei; Aiea at Pearl City. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Radford at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Waialua at Waipahu (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

TENNIS

UH Anuenue Invitational

Sunday

At UH Tennis Complex

Honolulu, O’ahu

Day 3 Results

Doubles

Jayanne Palma/Vera Markovic (HPU) def.

Lehua Jordan/Julia Barden (UHH) 6-4

Ana Vilcek/Sheena Masuda (UH) def. Abi

Wild/Sara Hejtmankova (HPU), 6-1

Anna Kern/Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Akari

Ichikawa/Nanami Okamoto (UHH), 6-4

Nelly Knezkova/Nikola Homolkova (UH)

def. Satoho Toriumi/Hikari Osaki (UHH),

6-0

Kaitlyn Ralar/Isabella Pampulov (UH) def.

Cami Oyama/Hana Hofmanova (UHH),

7-5

Singles

Macy Rose (UH) def. Cami Oyama (UHH),

6-7, 7-6, 1-0 (10-4)

Masuda (UH) def. 6-4, 6-1Hikari Osaki

(UHH) Sheena

Anna Kern (UH) def. Nanami Okamoto

(UHH), 6-2, 6-1

Leonie Muller (HPU) def. Hana Hofmanova

(UHH), 6-3, 6-0

Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Satoho Toriumi

(UHH), 6-1, 6-1

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Abi Wild (HPU), 6-3,

6-0

Nelly Knezkova (UH) def. McKenna Moun

tain (UHH), 6-1, 6-0

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Sara Hejtman

kov (HPU), 6-0, 6-1

Isabella Pampulov (UH) def. Lynn Kader

(HPU), 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

Vera Markovic (HPU) def. Akari Ichikawa

(UHH), 6-4, 6-4

ATP Shanghai Masters

Monday

At Shanghai

Men’s Singles; Round of 32

Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Karen

Khachanov (13), Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Tommy Paul (12), United States, def. Ar

thur Fils, France, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Adrian

Mannarino (31), France, 6-3, 6-0.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Taylor

Fritz (7), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Nicolas Jarry (22), Chile, def. Lorenzo So

nego, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Daniel Ev

ans (30), Britain, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Mat

teo Arnaldi, Italy, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Ugo Humbert (32), France, def. Stefanos

Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

WTA Zhengzhou Open

Monday

At Zhengzhou, China

Women’s Singles; Round of 32

Donna Vekic (10), Croatia, def. Nao Hibino,

Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Hanyu Guo,

China, 7-5, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Moyuka Uchijima,

Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Diana

Shnaider, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Kateryna

Volodko, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Ellen Perez,

Australia, 6-1, 6-3.

WTA Korea Open

Monday

At Seoul, South Korea

Women’s Singles; Round of 32

Claire Liu, United States, def. Yeon Woo

Ku, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. En-Shuo

Liang, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-4.

Kathinka von Deichmann, Liechtenstein,

def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 3-0, ret.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (3), Russia, def. Mai

Hontama, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Alycia

Parks (6), United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Yuan Yue, China, def. Arianne Hartono,

Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

Arantxa Rus (7), Netherlands, def. Han Na-

lae, South Korea, 6-1, 6-3.

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Katie Boulter (8),

Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

WTA Open de Rouen

Monday

At Rouen, France

Women’s Singles; Round of 32

Erika Andreeva, Russia, def. Jil Teichmann,

Switzerland, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Jodie Anna Burrage (4), Britain, def. Daria

Snigur, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Celine Naef, Switzerland, def. Leolia Jean

jean, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Greet Minnen (1), Belgium, def. Yuriko Lily

Miyazaki, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Chloe

Paquet, France, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2.

Alice Robbe, France, def. Anna-Lena Fried

sam, Germany, 6-4, 6-1.