comscore Stephen Tsai: As glum as it looks now, this might be as good as it gets for UH | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Stephen Tsai: As glum as it looks now, this might be as good as it gets for UH

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

In the series finale of “The Office,” Ed Helms’ character, Andy Bernard, lamented: “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” Read more

Previous Story
Clippers come away winners in eyes of the Hawaii fans
Next Story
Television and radio – October 10, 2023

Scroll Up