Letter: Alm makes weak case against legal marijuana

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm’s reasoning for opposing legalizing marijuana in Hawaii misses the mark (“Legalizing marijuana will cause harm,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 8).

He said that Japanese tourists will stop coming here if it is legalized. That is highly unlikely. Many Japanese who want to try it or need it for medical reasons will come. In Japan, if they get caught with it, they could go to jail.

He claimed it is not a revenue cash cow. I think it might be one if the federal government decriminalizes its use.

Alm said today’s marijuana is too dangerous for people to use. Why? It’s not addictive and does not kill, like alcohol poisoning does.

Does it increase car collisions? Drivers who are high on marijuana drive slowly while drunken drivers may drive fast. It may cause fender benders but not collisions that close down the freeway.

Finally, if marijuana is so bad, why is the fine like getting a parking ticket?

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

