Editorial | Letters Letter: Alm makes weak case against legal marijuana Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm’s reasoning for opposing legalizing marijuana in Hawaii misses the mark (“Legalizing marijuana will cause harm,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 8). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm’s reasoning for opposing legalizing marijuana in Hawaii misses the mark (“Legalizing marijuana will cause harm,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 8). He said that Japanese tourists will stop coming here if it is legalized. That is highly unlikely. Many Japanese who want to try it or need it for medical reasons will come. In Japan, if they get caught with it, they could go to jail. He claimed it is not a revenue cash cow. I think it might be one if the federal government decriminalizes its use. Alm said today’s marijuana is too dangerous for people to use. Why? It’s not addictive and does not kill, like alcohol poisoning does. Does it increase car collisions? Drivers who are high on marijuana drive slowly while drunken drivers may drive fast. It may cause fender benders but not collisions that close down the freeway. Finally, if marijuana is so bad, why is the fine like getting a parking ticket? Stuart Shimazu Kapahulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Consider retailer in houseless response