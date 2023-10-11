Letter: Industry puts profits over Maui’s people

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

From the quotes reported by this newspaper from the panel discussion at the recent Hawaii Tourism Authority annual conference, it appears that nothing has changed about tourism in our state (“Maui residents advise visitor industry on Sunday’s reopening,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 3) . Read more

From the quotes reported by this newspaper from the panel discussion at the recent Hawaii Tourism Authority annual conference, it appears that nothing has changed about tourism in our state (“Maui residents advise visitor industry on Sunday’s reopening,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 3).

The panel of Maui tourism leaders showed appalling insensitivity to the pain expressed by West Maui residents and their pleas for time to heal and recover. It is as if they feel the need to rush back to business-as-usual before the devastated community can envision a future for themselves that is not enslaved to tourism.

From their own words, it was clear that individualism, utilitarianism, disdain for the voice of the community, and an ever-present fear of the external forces of competition, not the well-being of people and place, are what drive them. Their candid statements when speaking among themselves revealed all we need to know. Thank you for revealing these shocking but unsurprising truths.

Travis Idol

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter