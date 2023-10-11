comscore Letter: Industry puts profits over Maui’s people | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Industry puts profits over Maui’s people

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

From the quotes reported by this newspaper from the panel discussion at the recent Hawaii Tourism Authority annual conference, it appears that nothing has changed about tourism in our state (“Maui residents advise visitor industry on Sunday’s reopening,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 3). Read more

Previous Story
Column: Consider retailer in houseless response

Scroll Up