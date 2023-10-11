Letter: No one should be above the law in a democracy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Due process is the cornerstone of freedom and democracy. The rule of law should apply to everyone, no matter what part of society they belong to. Laws can change and are challenged all the time, but should not be determined by social media, right or wrong.

Social media is more of a dog-pile mentality. Day by day it seems like common courtesy, the rule of law written or unwritten, enforced or not enforced, are being broken. How and when will so many lies damage our freedom? Should the role models for our future — our children — be thugs and liars with a philosophy of hate? Do we have to look on milk cartons for our children? Should scams and porn drive the economy?

Should we stand back watching things we used to take for granted crumble day in and day out? Wake up! No one should be above the law.

Greg Schmidt

Hawaii Kai

