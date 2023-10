Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As with all else connected to cleanup and recovery for fire-ravaged Lahaina, the salvage and hazardous materials removal operation for Lahaina Harbor is complex. State and federal agencies last week began the process of removing boats and debris from the harbor.

Because Lahaina is a site of key historical importance, cultural and archaeological monitors are advising on the operation. Hazardous waste removal and protecting the marine environment are also priorities: more than 2,350 gallons of petroleum products and 200 pounds of hazardous materials have been removed.