Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s still time to get federal help for the helpers involved in the Maui wildfires. Read more

There’s still time to get federal help for the helpers involved in the Maui wildfires. The Federal Emergency Management Administration has extended, until Oct. 25, its deadline for nonprofits, such as houses of worship and community groups, and government organizations to apply for federal funding. This can involve reimbursements for hazard measures such as fire mitigation, debris removal or environmental and restoration projects. See www.fema.gov/assistance/public.