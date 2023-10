Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank officials say the company has signed up to be the first title sponsor for the three neighbor island sports leagues over the next three years, through the 2025-26 season.

CPB will sponsor 21 championships in the fall, winter and spring sports seasons, and will help pay for the costs of those championships.

The three leagues are the Big Island Interscholastic Federation with 24 high schools, the Maui Interscholastic League with 14 schools and the Kauai Interscholastic Federation with nine schools.

“The tragedy in Maui showed us how sports can rally a community and provide a sense of normalcy during challenging times,” CPB President and CEO Arnold Martines said in a news release announcing the sponsorship.

“High school sports are an important component of our student-athletes’ educational experience and are a healthy outlet for young people, which is why it is a privilege to provide this commitment of support for the neighbor island schools,” said Martines, who was born and raised on Hawaii island and is a graduate of Honokaa High.

Keith Amemiya, CPB’s senior vice president of community relations and a former Hawaii High School Athletic Association executive director, added, “In my experience overseeing our high school athletic programs statewide for 12 years, I know how critical it is to have this type of financial support for our programs. This support will go a long way in enhancing the player and audience experience.”

While no company has sponsored all three leagues before, KTA Superstores is the title sponsor of the BIIF Boys &Girls Basketball Championships, according to the bank.