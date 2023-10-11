comscore Hawaii Health Department approves Red Hill defueling plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii Health Department approves Red Hill defueling plan

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

The state Department of Health announced Tuesday that it has conditionally approved the military’s plan to defuel the main tanks of the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility beginning Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Resource fair to support Maui families

Scroll Up