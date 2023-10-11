HPU and Zippy’s expand to ‘ninth island’
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY ZIPPY’S
Zippy’s Restaurant celebrated its grand opening in Las Vegas on Tuesday with a blessing that included hula dancers Chyeanne Akima, top left, and Leanne Lafua.
-
COURTESY ZIPPY’S
Above, crew members in the restaurant.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree