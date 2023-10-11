Kokua Line: Are Honolulu water bills going up?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: My water bill contained a newsletter about proposed water rate hikes that might take effect Jan. 1. Who decides whether they will take effect? When will this decision be made?

Answer: The Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s Board of Directors will decide, likely at its Nov. 27 meeting, on water rate increases and higher water meter charges proposed to take effect gradually over the next 5-1/2 years, a BWS spokesperson said. If approval is granted, the first increase would occur Jan. 1, as the fall issue of the Water Matters newsletter and the BWS website say, or perhaps be delayed a month, to Feb. 1.

Customers have until Sunday to comment on the proposed rates, which they may submit by email (to bwsrates@hbws.org), phone (808-748-5041), the BWS website (online form at boardofwatersupply.com/proposedrates) or mail (to 630 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, HI 96843).

Another reader submitted an Auwe on this topic, saying that he found the newsletter included in recent BWS bills difficult to read, with colorful tables obscuring what he considered too-small print. The website mentioned in the previous paragraph contains even more information about the proposed rate hikes than the newsletter, and readers can adjust the type size to their liking.

The newsletter and website explain that rates and charges would rise from 2024 through 2028. The first rate increase would be 10% on Jan. 1, followed by another 10% hike on July 1; a 9% increase on July 1, 2025; an 8.5% hike on July 1, 2026; an 8% rise on July 1, 2027; and an 8% increase on July 1, 2028, according to a video summary on the BWS website. All of BWS’ customer classes would have the same rate increase; however, changes could vary within a customer class by tier. For example, within the single­-family residential customer class, the lowest tiered rate is for customers who use the least water; rate increases for this “essential use” tier would be limited to 2.5% a year. All single-­family residential customers pay the “essential use” rate for their first 2,000 gallons of water a month, and higher rates for use above that.

In the single-family residential customer class, a low water user (2,000 gallons per month) would see their monthly bill rise gradually from $21.01 now to $30.52 on July 1, 2028. The bill for an average customer in that class (9,000 gallons per month) would rise to $97.90 from $59.56; and for a high water user (35,000 gallons per month) to $413.90 from $228.66, according to the newsletter.

The BWS, which as a semi-autonomous city agency receives no municipal tax revenues to finance operations, says it needs to raise rates and charges to keep up with inflation, particularly the rising cost of electricity; make large investments to replace the 17.5 million gallons per day of drinking water lost to the Red Hill crisis; build its first seawater desalination plant in Kalaeloa; and continue to replace aging infrastructure, including pipelines, pumps and other facilities.

Q: I see commercials for the Hawaii Tobacco Quit Line on TV. Do they have something like that for teens who want to stop vaping?

A: Yes. Hawaii teenagers can go to hawaii.mylifemy quit.org for information about or to sign up for the “My Life, My Quit” program, a free and confidential service for young people who want help quitting all forms of tobacco, including vaping. Teens who enroll receive one-on-one coaching sessions that help them develop a quit plan, identify triggers, practice refusal skills and get ongoing support for changing their habits. Coaches are available by phone, text message or by online chat. Teens also receive self-help and educational materials designed for their age group, the website said.

