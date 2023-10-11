comscore Kokua Line: Are Honolulu water bills going up? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Are Honolulu water bills going up?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Question: My water bill contained a newsletter about proposed water rate hikes that might take effect Jan. 1. Who decides whether they will take effect? When will this decision be made? Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: How does ‘phantom hacker’ operate exactly?

Scroll Up