Maui doctor to plead guilty in drug case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

A 74-year-old Maui doctor accused by federal prosecutors of illegally prescribing hydrocodone, Xanax and Valium to an undercover operative will plead guilty today as part of an deal with the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

