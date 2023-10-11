comscore Maui mayor OKs soil stabilizer to control ash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui mayor OKs soil stabilizer to control ash

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

    Jeanne Eliason

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to start applying the soil stabilizer Soiltac to properties burned in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire as soon as next week after an initial delay by Maui County officials in granting approval. Read more

