comscore New commander of 25th Infantry Division hits ground running amid Pacific tensions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

New commander of 25th Infantry Division hits ground running amid Pacific tensions

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, incoming commanding general, addressed the troops Aug. 25 during the 25th Infantry Division change-of-­command ceremony at Schofield Barracks.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, incoming commanding general, addressed the troops Aug. 25 during the 25th Infantry Division change-of-­command ceremony at Schofield Barracks.

  • COURTESY PHOTO / AUG. 23 The 25th Infantry Division is supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Planning Power and Response Team’s emergency response mission to the wildfires on Maui. Sgt. Louisse Jem Sinang, petroleum specialist from the 25th, returns a fuel line to a Heavy Expandable Mobile Tactical Truck.

    COURTESY PHOTO / AUG. 23

    The 25th Infantry Division is supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Planning Power and Response Team’s emergency response mission to the wildfires on Maui. Sgt. Louisse Jem Sinang, petroleum specialist from the 25th, returns a fuel line to a Heavy Expandable Mobile Tactical Truck.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Rebekah Jarrad and her husband, deputy commander, U.S. Army Pacific, greeted Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, incoming commanding general, Aug. 25 during the 25th Infantry Division change-of-command ceremony at Schofield Barracks.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Rebekah Jarrad and her husband, deputy commander, U.S. Army Pacific, greeted Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, incoming commanding general, Aug. 25 during the 25th Infantry Division change-of-command ceremony at Schofield Barracks.

The new commander of the Army’s 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks has been busy from Day One of his new assignment after taking command in August. Read more

Previous Story
Resource fair to support Maui families

Scroll Up