Dave Reardon: Flag football a natural fit for Hawaii high schools

If a sport is under consideration for inclusion in the Olympics, there’s a good chance that it might be an appropriate one for interscholastic competition.

That doesn’t mean we need to get squash and cricket going in Hawaii high schools.

But flag football? Now we’re talking.

“They’re relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe,” wrote Casey Wasserman, Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee chairperson. “They will bring new athletes to the Games, engage diverse fanbases and expand the Games’ presence in digital spaces, further amplifying LA28’s mission to deliver an unparalleled experience.”

Wasserman’s statement was about all of the new Olympic sports awaiting IOC approval, but much of it sounds specific to flag football.

It’s no longer just something you might have played in P.E., intramurals or the military. Often with support from the NFL, flag football leagues and tournaments are on the rise — for all age groups, and not limited to males.

“Because the sport has been dominated by men for so long, these opportunities should be presented to women as well,” NFL vice president Troy Vincent said, in a May article in Global Sport Matters. “I consider myself a contributor, an ambassador to the game, a gatekeeper to the game. I can now have this conversation with any parent, anywhere, any community around the world about their child considering (to play football). I couldn’t say that before.”

The same article reported that 20 million people in more than 100 countries play flag football, according to the NFL. Much of the appeal comes from it being safer than tackle football while retaining most of its aspects of athleticism.

Granted, the mission of high school sports is not the same as the Olympics or the NFL. But this is an emerging sport, and the California Interscholastic Federation approved girls flag football competition this school year, joining Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Montana and Nevada.

Last year, 662 schools in those five states had girls flag football teams, with 15,716 participants, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Also, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association will recognize girls flag football as a state championship sport for the spring 2024 season.

Beyond high school? Nearly 20 schools now compete in intercollegiate women’s flag football.

In Hawaii, an NFL Flag league just started a season Sunday, with a schedule that goes into the first week of December. Registration for teams and individuals, with six age groups from 4U to 14U, was still open Tuesday, according to nflflagfootballhawaii.com. Games are at Mililani Mauka Community Park.

It seems like a natural as a Hawaii high school sport. Flag football could be played in the spring, when fields are available.

“I’m a 100% supporter for everything we can do to pursue women’s flag football (as an interscholastic sport), and am willing to help,” said Matt Sumstine, who is the Hawaii High School Athletic Association’s coordinator for football officiating, and a Big 12 replay official. “It would benefit many things, including women participating in officiating. I would love to see it.”

Same here — and it will happen, someday. But it’s going to take winning over naysayers.

Remember, this is where surfing can’t get approval as an interscholastic sport because Oahu’s public school principals were surveyed and said they aren’t interested (even though surfing has been contested as an interscholastic sport successfully on Maui for a decade).

Shouldn’t the students be the ones surveyed regarding their interest in an emerging sport like flag football, and popular ones like surfing and sand volleyball? Or do so-called leaders fear what such a survey might reveal?