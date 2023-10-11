comscore Dave Reardon: Flag football a natural fit for Hawaii high schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Dave Reardon: Flag football a natural fit for Hawaii high schools

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

If a sport is under consideration for inclusion in the Olympics, there’s a good chance that it might be an appropriate one for interscholastic competition. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha volleyball star Adrianna Arquette stands out at any position
Next Story
Television and radio – October 11, 2023

Scroll Up