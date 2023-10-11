UH men’s golf finishes second at Bill Cullum Invitational

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii men’s golf team shot a final-round 289 on Tuesday and came in second for its highest finish at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Somis, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors finished at 876, six strokes behind Cal State Fullerton in the 14-team event at The Saticoy Club. In eight previous appearances, UH’s best showing was fourth place last season.

Hawaii’s Blaze Akana finished sixth with a 1-under 215, which was two strokes behind Patrick Ordonez of Cal State Fullerton and John Kim of CSU San Bernardino. Ordonez won the tournament on the first playoff hole.

The Rainbow Warriors’ Josh Hayashida finished tied for ninth at 218.

Chaminade, Hilo place fourth at Westmont

The Chaminade men’s golf team finished fourth and last, and the Hawaii Hilo women placed fourth on Tuesday at the Westmont Invitational in Goleta, Calif.

The Silverswords shot a final-round 302 and finished at 615, which was 24 strokes behind winner Westmont College at Sandpiper Golf Club.

Chaminade’s Ethan Alexander shot an even-par 72 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth at 146, which was six shots behind medalist Peyton Hendricks of Westmont.

The Vulcans shot a final-round 313 and finished at 618, which was 14 shots behind winner Point Loma Nazarene in the six-team women’s event.

Hawaii Hilo’s Tia Kualii, Kiersten Saludares and Trinity Ledgerwood finished tied for eighth at 154. CSU Monterey Bay’s Madi Blanc won with a 146.

Vulcans pair claim PacWest soccer honors

Hawaii Hilo’s Megan Donovan and Jazlynn Ellis, who both scored hat tricks against Hawaii Pacific, were among three players to receive the PacWest Women’s Soccer Player of the Week award on Tuesday.

Donovan, a senior from Encinitas, Calif., scored at 45:53, 71:56 and 79:09, and had two assists in the 8-1 victory over the Sharks. Donovan’s eight points is the third-highest total in PacWest history.

Ellis, a junior from Parker, Colo., scored at 19:47, 21:36 and 58:16 against HPU.

The Vulcans pair shared the weekly honor with Westmont’s Amelia Villa, who scored a hat trick in a victory over Fresno Pacific.

Chaminade setter Ama wins weekly award

Chaminade setter Leilani Ama was named the PacWest Volleyball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Ama, a freshman from Spokane, Wash., averaged 8.5 assists and 3.0 digs per set as the No. 18 Silverswords went 4-0 on a Northern California road trip. She also finished with 12 kills, six blocks and three aces.

Ama is second in the PacWest with 8.46 assists per set.