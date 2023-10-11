comscore UH men’s golf finishes second at Bill Cullum Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH men’s golf finishes second at Bill Cullum Invitational

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

The Hawaii men’s golf team shot a final-round 289 on Tuesday and came in second for its highest finish at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Somis, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha volleyball star Adrianna Arquette stands out at any position
Next Story
Television and radio – October 11, 2023

Scroll Up