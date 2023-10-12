Letter: Liz Cheney best choice for speaker of the House

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ousting of U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House should concern all Americans. The House is now in a state of disarray; all legislation needed by our government to function is on hold. Read more

Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, both of whom do not believe that Joe Biden was legitimately elected president, announced plans to run for speaker (“Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 11).

To make matters worse, there was talk of nominating Donald Trump. None of this bodes well for our democracy.

Here’s a suggestion: Why not nominate Elizabeth Lynne Cheney for speaker? Cheney is a former congresswoman from Wyoming who is still well-respected, and once served on the Jan. 6 committee. Mathematically, five Republicans would be needed to vote for her. The Democrats would certainly support her nomination, given the other aforementioned options.

Moses Akana

Aiea

