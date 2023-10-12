comscore Letter: Will Army’s cleanup be better than Navy’s? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Will Army’s cleanup be better than Navy’s?

As the Environmental Protection Agency hands over the reins to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Maui wildfire cleanup, let us pray that their results are quicker and more professional than the Navy’s at Red Hill (“Sensitive sites could complicate cleanup in Lahaina,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9). Read more

