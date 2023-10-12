Editorial | Letters Letter: Will Army’s cleanup be better than Navy’s? Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As the Environmental Protection Agency hands over the reins to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Maui wildfire cleanup, let us pray that their results are quicker and more professional than the Navy’s at Red Hill (“Sensitive sites could complicate cleanup in Lahaina,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As the Environmental Protection Agency hands over the reins to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Maui wildfire cleanup, let us pray that their results are quicker and more professional than the Navy’s at Red Hill (“Sensitive sites could complicate cleanup in Lahaina,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9). Rick Ornellas Puunui EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Banks have the ability to verify property values