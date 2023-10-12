Letter: Will Army’s cleanup be better than Navy’s?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the Environmental Protection Agency hands over the reins to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Maui wildfire cleanup, let us pray that their results are quicker and more professional than the Navy’s at Red Hill (“Sensitive sites could complicate cleanup in Lahaina,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9) . Read more

As the Environmental Protection Agency hands over the reins to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Maui wildfire cleanup, let us pray that their results are quicker and more professional than the Navy’s at Red Hill (“Sensitive sites could complicate cleanup in Lahaina,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9).

Rick Ornellas

Puunui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter