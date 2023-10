Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yes, we all know that Hawaii residents’ affinity for Las Vegas has led to that hub being dubbed Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” — with many casinos, hotels and eateries there offering the local vibes and comforts of home. Read more

Yes, we all know that Hawaii residents’ affinity for Las Vegas has led to that hub being dubbed Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” — with many casinos, hotels and eateries there offering the local vibes and comforts of home. The latest Hawaii links are a just-opened Zippy’s Restaurant and a Hawaii Pacific University campus to launch in August. For both entities, it’s their first foray outside Hawaii.

Touchstones are positive. But an uncomfortable take on such expansions is that more and more residents are leaving high-priced Hawaii, and now calling Vegas home.